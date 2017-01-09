Latest Updates

Video: View 2017: Innovating for the business: Advising future innovators January 9, 2017 In the second of four videos from the Canadian Lawyer InHouse View 2017 series, sponsored by Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Maurizio Romano, director of law, Janssen Inc., in Toronto discusses how he is supporting the Johnson and Johnson’s innovation project, JLABS.

You say you want a resolution? A mediator reflects and regrets January 9, 2017 New Year’s resolutions are made to be broken — or at least revisited — even if they are not, technically, “resolutions.”