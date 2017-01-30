Latest Updates

Rights Matter
January 30, 2017
Seeing justice done: Sexual violence policies at universities
Laws and policies governing inter-personal and group-based sexual violence, misconduct and harassment at many universities and colleges across Canada not only prevent participants from seeing whether justice is done, they also prohibit open inquiry and impede learning. Disturbingly, the trend is toward even less disclosure about findings and outcomes.
The Twila Zone
January 30, 2017
A lesson for Trump: Draco Dormiens Nunquam Titillandus
This is the motto of Hogwarts, the school from Harry Potter. Translated from Latin, it means “never tickle a sleeping dragon.”
January 30, 2017
Now is the time to improve the Canada-U.S. trade relationship
U.S. President Donald Trump’s first official attempts to “Make America Great Again” immediately impacted the Canada-U.S. business community. In his first week in office, the president issued a dizzying number of orders and memoranda to immediately launch his transformative agenda.
Ab Initio
January 30, 2017
Moot competitions: An invaluable opportunity for personal growth
If you have an interest in litigation, participating in a competitive moot is a great way to develop your advocacy skills. 
Trial by Fire
January 30, 2017
Pulp friction
One, two, three, four, five and six diagonal strides; one, two, three and four double poles. Now don’t forget to breathe. Thanks to my trusty, freshly waxed wooden Rossignols, my ascent of Mount Royal is proceeding apace.

January 2017 • Volume 41, Issue 1
  • Modernizing federal corporate law
    • Subtitle Legal Report: Corporate
    Written by Elizabeth Raymer
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Bill C-25, which passed second reading in October, is expected to update legislation that last had an overhaul in 2001.…
  • Small but mighty - Part 2
    • Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated Tax Law boutiques and Wills, Trusts & Estates boutiques
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: January 2017
    This article is a continuation of 'Small but mighty' from the January 2017 issue of Canadian Lawyer magazine.
  • Bringing them home
    • Subtitle Cover Story: Lawyers acting for clients imprisoned abroad need to navigate a complex web of interests
    Written by Sheldon Gordon
    Issue Date: January 2017
    An estimated 2.5 million Canadians live outside Canada. In addition, Canadians make almost 50 million visits abroad each year. They…
  • Small but mighty - Part 1
    • Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated insurance defence boutiques are working hard to provide value
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Insurance Defence BoutiquesCarolena Gordon, senior equity partner at Clyde & Co. in Montreal, says all her conversations these days have…
  • Third-party litigation funding
    • Subtitle Legal Report: Litigation. Canadian courts are increasingly being asked to scrutinize outside funding arrangements
    Written by Shannon Kari
    Issue Date: January 2017
    The first statutory restrictions against maintenance and champerty were enacted in England in 1305, as a result of royal officials…

  • Succession planning
    • Subtitle Law Office Management: The absence of a plan can hurt clients and create chaos for those left behind
    Written by Marg. Bruineman
    Issue Date: January 2017
    It began as one lawyer helping another, developed into a relationship and then a partnership with an eye to the younger lawyer acquiring the firm upon the retirement of the senior lawyer. But Shelagh Mathers’ succession plan wasn’t entirely accidental.

  • Deep smarts: the next generation
    Written by Kate Simpson
    Issue Date: January 2017
    At a recent legal technology innovation event, one of the startups introduced its new technology as targeting the Final Frontier of Knowledge Management: turning the tacit into the explicit. The Star Trek reference had me imagining my team and I in shiny Federation uniforms stepping boldly into the new and…
  • Launching an airport food fight
    Written by Jim Middlemiss
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Competition commissioner John Pecman has interesting regulatory culinary tastes. Since being appointed Canada’s top competition cop in September 2012, the Competition Bureau’s public merger reviews and investigations have looked into everything from hamburger and donuts to chicken, groceries, beer and chocolate.
  • Canada’s excellent justice system
    Written by Tim Wilbur
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Canadian lawyers often complain about our justice system, as they should. There are countless problems that need fixing, both large and small. Our governments have severely underfunded legal aid, indigenous people are incarcerated at a disproportionate rate, the courts are run with antiquated paper-based technology and millions of Canadians can’t…
 
