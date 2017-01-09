Latest Updates

January 9, 2017
Video: View 2017: Innovating for the business: Advising future innovators
In the second of four videos from the Canadian Lawyer InHouse View 2017 series, sponsored by Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP,  Maurizio Romano, director of law, Janssen Inc., in Toronto discusses how he is supporting the Johnson and Johnson’s innovation project, JLABS.
January 9, 2017
You say you want a resolution? A mediator reflects and regrets
New Year’s resolutions are made to be broken — or at least revisited — even if they are not, technically, “resolutions.”
Make it Count
January 9, 2017
Strong, compelling personal profiles — why it pays off and how to get started
It’s that time of year when we make New Year’s resolutions and clean up after the holidays. What better time to establish a new habit? Book a recurring meeting with yourself each month to update and freshen up your profile.    
Soul and Small Practice
January 9, 2017
Three ways to improve your practice in 2017
Do you make New Year's resolutions for your practice? This exercise can be a valuable opportunity to make meaningful changes in your firm. The following are three resolutions to consider for 2017.

Current Issue

January 2017 • Volume 41, Issue 1
  • Small but mighty - Part 2
    • Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated Tax Law boutiques and Wills, Trusts & Estates boutiques
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: January 2017
    This article is a continuation of 'Small but mighty' from the January 2017 issue of Canadian Lawyer magazine.
  • Bringing them home
    • Subtitle Cover Story: Lawyers acting for clients imprisoned abroad need to navigate a complex web of interests
    Written by Sheldon Gordon
    Issue Date: January 2017
    An estimated 2.5 million Canadians live outside Canada. In addition, Canadians make almost 50 million visits abroad each year. They…
  • Small but mighty - Part 1
    • Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated insurance defence boutiques are working hard to provide value
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Insurance Defence BoutiquesCarolena Gordon, senior equity partner at Clyde & Co. in Montreal, says all her conversations these days have…
  • Third-party litigation funding
    • Subtitle Legal Report: Litigation. Canadian courts are increasingly being asked to scrutinize outside funding arrangements
    Written by Shannon Kari
    Issue Date: January 2017
    The first statutory restrictions against maintenance and champerty were enacted in England in 1305, as a result of royal officials…

Departments

  • Succession planning
    • Subtitle Law Office Management: The absence of a plan can hurt clients and create chaos for those left behind
    Written by Marg. Bruineman
    Issue Date: January 2017
    It began as one lawyer helping another, developed into a relationship and then a partnership with an eye to the younger lawyer acquiring the firm upon the retirement of the senior lawyer. But Shelagh Mathers’ succession plan wasn’t entirely accidental.

Columns

  • Launching an airport food fight
    Written by Jim Middlemiss
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Competition commissioner John Pecman has interesting regulatory culinary tastes. Since being appointed Canada’s top competition cop in September 2012, the Competition Bureau’s public merger reviews and investigations have looked into everything from hamburger and donuts to chicken, groceries, beer and chocolate.
  • Canada’s excellent justice system
    Written by Tim Wilbur
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Canadian lawyers often complain about our justice system, as they should. There are countless problems that need fixing, both large and small. Our governments have severely underfunded legal aid, indigenous people are incarcerated at a disproportionate rate, the courts are run with antiquated paper-based technology and millions of Canadians can’t…
 
mt_ignore

More Canadian Lawyer News

Featured Videos

Latest Videos

More Canadian Lawyer TV...

Digital Editions


Links

Sponsored Links

Most Popular

Copyright © 2017 Thomson Reuters Canada Ltd.