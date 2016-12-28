Latest Updates

Letter from Law Law Land
December 28, 2016
Globe and Mail columnist hates B.C., wants rampant cancer and every whale dead
The headline above is a “word-for-word” tweet from someone who didn’t like Gary Mason’s column in The Globe and Mail on Dec. 2, called The Rest of Canada Needs Pipelines. It’s worth a read. Mason’s argument is that in Alberta, tens of thousands of people have been out of work for almost two years and have used up their EI benefits and are now on welfare. Many will lose their homes to foreclosure. Oil workers in Newfoundland have been affected as well. People in Vancouver, he says, “
Practice Made Perfect
December 28, 2016
Storytelling mastery: Why it matters to lawyers
Throughout history, people of influence have recognized stories as a highly effective means of creating connection, loyalty and trust among people, making ideas memorable and persuading and inspiring people into some kind of action.

Current Issue

November/December 2016 • Volume 40, Issue 11
  • Social media monitoring
    • Subtitle Legal Report: Labour & Employment
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: December 2016
    Employers need to keep tabs on social media to prevent harassment or discrimination against employees
  • Fintech
    • Subtitle Cover Story
    Written by Luis Millan
    Issue Date: November 2016
    Defining the new normal: Innovation in financial technology is forcing regulators to think creatively. It was an engrossing week, and the…
  • Fee discussions shift from AFAs to value
    • Subtitle Corporate Counsel Survey
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: November 2016
    The Annual Canadian Lawyer Corporate Counsel Survey found the use of AFAs has declined from last year, but experimentation continues
  • Fighting cybercrime
    • Subtitle Legal Report: Criminal Law
    Written by Ava Chisling
    Issue Date: November 2016
    Better enforcement, and not new laws, may be the best way to deal with cybercriminals

Departments

  • Cybersecurity
    • Subtitle Law Office Management
    Written by Marg. Bruineman
    Issue Date: November 2016
    Law firms are a key target for hackers, say tech experts

Columns

 
mt_ignore

More Canadian Lawyer News

Featured Videos

Latest Videos

More Canadian Lawyer TV...

Digital Editions


Links

Sponsored Links

Most Popular

Copyright © 2017 Thomson Reuters Canada Ltd.