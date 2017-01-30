Latest Updates

Seeing justice done: Sexual violence policies at universities Rights Matter January 30, 2017 Laws and policies governing inter-personal and group-based sexual violence, misconduct and harassment at many universities and colleges across Canada not only prevent participants from seeing whether justice is done, they also prohibit open inquiry and impede learning. Disturbingly, the trend is toward even less disclosure about findings and outcomes.

A lesson for Trump: Draco Dormiens Nunquam Titillandus The Twila Zone January 30, 2017 This is the motto of Hogwarts, the school from Harry Potter. Translated from Latin, it means “never tickle a sleeping dragon.”