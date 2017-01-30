Latest Updates
Current Issue
January 2017 • Volume 41, Issue 1
-
Written by Elizabeth RaymerIssue Date: January 2017Bill C-25, which passed second reading in October, is expected to update legislation that last had an overhaul in 2001.…
- Subtitle Legal Report: Corporate
-
Written by Mallory HendryIssue Date: January 2017This article is a continuation of 'Small but mighty' from the January 2017 issue of Canadian Lawyer magazine.
- Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated Tax Law boutiques and Wills, Trusts & Estates boutiques
-
Written by Sheldon GordonIssue Date: January 2017An estimated 2.5 million Canadians live outside Canada. In addition, Canadians make almost 50 million visits abroad each year. They…
- Subtitle Cover Story: Lawyers acting for clients imprisoned abroad need to navigate a complex web of interests
-
Written by Mallory HendryIssue Date: January 2017Insurance Defence BoutiquesCarolena Gordon, senior equity partner at Clyde & Co. in Montreal, says all her conversations these days have…
- Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated insurance defence boutiques are working hard to provide value
-
Written by Shannon KariIssue Date: January 2017The first statutory restrictions against maintenance and champerty were enacted in England in 1305, as a result of royal officials…
- Subtitle Legal Report: Litigation. Canadian courts are increasingly being asked to scrutinize outside funding arrangements
Departments
-
Written by Marg. BruinemanIssue Date: January 2017It began as one lawyer helping another, developed into a relationship and then a partnership with an eye to the younger lawyer acquiring the firm upon the retirement of the senior lawyer. But Shelagh Mathers’ succession plan wasn’t entirely accidental.
- Subtitle Law Office Management: The absence of a plan can hurt clients and create chaos for those left behind
Columns
-
Written by Kate SimpsonIssue Date: January 2017At a recent legal technology innovation event, one of the startups introduced its new technology as targeting the Final Frontier of Knowledge Management: turning the tacit into the explicit. The Star Trek reference had me imagining my team and I in shiny Federation uniforms stepping boldly into the new and…
-
Written by Jim MiddlemissIssue Date: January 2017Competition commissioner John Pecman has interesting regulatory culinary tastes. Since being appointed Canada’s top competition cop in September 2012, the Competition Bureau’s public merger reviews and investigations have looked into everything from hamburger and donuts to chicken, groceries, beer and chocolate.
-
Written by Tim WilburIssue Date: January 2017Canadian lawyers often complain about our justice system, as they should. There are countless problems that need fixing, both large and small. Our governments have severely underfunded legal aid, indigenous people are incarcerated at a disproportionate rate, the courts are run with antiquated paper-based technology and millions of Canadians can’t…