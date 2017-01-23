Latest Updates

January 23, 2017
Video: Innovating for the business: Legal as a conduit to the deal
In the final video from the Canadian Lawyer InHouse View 2017 series, sponsored by Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP,  Matthew Snell, general counsel of IBM Canada discusses his role in assisting the business units in developing innovative approaches for clients.
January 23, 2017
The time has come to reward Competition Act whistleblowers
With the federal government’s new budget anticipated soon, infrastructure spending is once again on the minds of many Canadians. In the government’s last budget, it pledged to spend $120 billion over 10 years. Government spending means more procurement, which in turn can mean more bid rigging or other competition law issues among suppliers.
January 23, 2017
A meadow of hope as we say goodbye to Barack Obama
Joni Mitchell’s line from Big Yellow Taxi “That you don't know what you've got/’Till it's gone” has been used quite often in the last weeks as Barack Obama leaves the White House and an enigma moves in. I am actually grateful that this column was due on the eve of the inauguration as I am sure it would be an interesting event to write about. However, I would have missed the opportunity to reflect on what indeed we have lost with this transition.
January 23, 2017
'Common employer’ versus the ‘corporate veil’: when competing doctrines collide
With Canada in a technical recession and our economic future even more blurred with the election of Donald Trump, Canadians are facing uncertainty, to put it mildly, when it comes to job security. Some of us watched with entertainment and others with horror as the details of Trump’s six corporate bankruptcies emerged during his election campaign. While Trump’s companies — mostly gaming and casino enterprises — have failed in a highly publicized manner, personally, Trump has, by most stand
January 23, 2017
Age-old realities: a woman’s place in Toronto’s Bay Street
One day some months ago, while interviewing for articling positions in the heart of Toronto’s Bay Street, I overheard a remark that, in a single instant, helped me understand the social barriers women still potentially face — particularly, and possibly even more so, on Bay Street. After meeting with a female candidate, I overheard chuckles and laughs from her male interviewee, who so casually remarked, “That girl needs to wear some makeup. She’ll never be a respected lawyer if she looks l
January 23, 2017
Simplex steps into Ontario
In-house boutique law firm Simplex Legal LLP is expanding its footprint east into the Ontario market, opening a new office in Toronto.

January 2017 • Volume 41, Issue 1
  • Small but mighty - Part 2
    • Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated Tax Law boutiques and Wills, Trusts & Estates boutiques
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: January 2017
    This article is a continuation of 'Small but mighty' from the January 2017 issue of Canadian Lawyer magazine.
  • Bringing them home
    • Subtitle Cover Story: Lawyers acting for clients imprisoned abroad need to navigate a complex web of interests
    Written by Sheldon Gordon
    Issue Date: January 2017
    An estimated 2.5 million Canadians live outside Canada. In addition, Canadians make almost 50 million visits abroad each year. They…
  • Small but mighty - Part 1
    • Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated insurance defence boutiques are working hard to provide value
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Insurance Defence BoutiquesCarolena Gordon, senior equity partner at Clyde & Co. in Montreal, says all her conversations these days have…
  • Third-party litigation funding
    • Subtitle Legal Report: Litigation. Canadian courts are increasingly being asked to scrutinize outside funding arrangements
    Written by Shannon Kari
    Issue Date: January 2017
    The first statutory restrictions against maintenance and champerty were enacted in England in 1305, as a result of royal officials…

  • Succession planning
    • Subtitle Law Office Management: The absence of a plan can hurt clients and create chaos for those left behind
    Written by Marg. Bruineman
    Issue Date: January 2017
    It began as one lawyer helping another, developed into a relationship and then a partnership with an eye to the younger lawyer acquiring the firm upon the retirement of the senior lawyer. But Shelagh Mathers’ succession plan wasn’t entirely accidental.

  • Launching an airport food fight
    Written by Jim Middlemiss
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Competition commissioner John Pecman has interesting regulatory culinary tastes. Since being appointed Canada’s top competition cop in September 2012, the Competition Bureau’s public merger reviews and investigations have looked into everything from hamburger and donuts to chicken, groceries, beer and chocolate.
  • Canada’s excellent justice system
    Written by Tim Wilbur
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Canadian lawyers often complain about our justice system, as they should. There are countless problems that need fixing, both large and small. Our governments have severely underfunded legal aid, indigenous people are incarcerated at a disproportionate rate, the courts are run with antiquated paper-based technology and millions of Canadians can’t…
 
