Latest Updates

The IT Girl
January 16, 2017
Star Trek fan-fiction copyright suit tests ‘fair use’ defence
Not all space battles these days are being fought on the big screens.
Practising In-house
January 16, 2017
Navigating medical leaves for executives
As pressure builds for companies to post strong results in the face of mounting competition, executives often find themselves exhausted, frustrated, strung out — or worse — and in need of rest and/or medical attention. Medical leaves of absence raise a number of legal concerns affecting executives that in-house counsel should be aware of.
January 16, 2017
Video: Innovating for the business: Protecting innovation in-house
In the third of four videos from the Canadian Lawyer InHouse View 2017 series, sponsored by Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP,  Tanya Rothe, general counsel of D-Wave Systems in Burnaby, B.C.  discusses how she supports the quantum computing company in protecting its intellectual property.
The Woodshed
January 16, 2017
Why plea bargains can be a deal with the devil
The plea bargain is a deal with the devil — at least according to many members of the public. The public may be right, but the real question is: Just who is the devil in the plea bargain equation?
In-house Coach
January 16, 2017
Get ready for the legal tech revolution!
Data analytics, artificial intelligence and legal tech solutions generally are increasingly becoming critical tools for law firms and in-house counsel.
January 16, 2017
Fighting corruption: SCC case on protecting third-party informants will help
Recent case law and commentary suggest that the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in World Bank Group v. Wallace has provided Canadian courts with the necessary framework to better protect third-party informants, paving the way for Canadian law enforcement to engage more aggressively in the fight against global corruption.
January 13, 2017
Students launch style law blog
In an age where fashion and lifestyle blogs rule the Internet, two 1L students at Osgoode Hall Law School are using theirs as a platform to examine legal issues in the fashion industry.

January 2017 • Volume 41, Issue 1
  • Small but mighty - Part 2
    • Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated Tax Law boutiques and Wills, Trusts & Estates boutiques
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: January 2017
    This article is a continuation of 'Small but mighty' from the January 2017 issue of Canadian Lawyer magazine.
  • Bringing them home
    • Subtitle Cover Story: Lawyers acting for clients imprisoned abroad need to navigate a complex web of interests
    Written by Sheldon Gordon
    Issue Date: January 2017
    An estimated 2.5 million Canadians live outside Canada. In addition, Canadians make almost 50 million visits abroad each year. They…
  • Small but mighty - Part 1
    • Subtitle Canadian Lawyer's top-rated insurance defence boutiques are working hard to provide value
    Written by Mallory Hendry
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Insurance Defence BoutiquesCarolena Gordon, senior equity partner at Clyde & Co. in Montreal, says all her conversations these days have…
  • Third-party litigation funding
    • Subtitle Legal Report: Litigation. Canadian courts are increasingly being asked to scrutinize outside funding arrangements
    Written by Shannon Kari
    Issue Date: January 2017
    The first statutory restrictions against maintenance and champerty were enacted in England in 1305, as a result of royal officials…

  • Succession planning
    • Subtitle Law Office Management: The absence of a plan can hurt clients and create chaos for those left behind
    Written by Marg. Bruineman
    Issue Date: January 2017
    It began as one lawyer helping another, developed into a relationship and then a partnership with an eye to the younger lawyer acquiring the firm upon the retirement of the senior lawyer. But Shelagh Mathers’ succession plan wasn’t entirely accidental.

  • Launching an airport food fight
    Written by Jim Middlemiss
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Competition commissioner John Pecman has interesting regulatory culinary tastes. Since being appointed Canada’s top competition cop in September 2012, the Competition Bureau’s public merger reviews and investigations have looked into everything from hamburger and donuts to chicken, groceries, beer and chocolate.
  • Canada’s excellent justice system
    Written by Tim Wilbur
    Issue Date: January 2017
    Canadian lawyers often complain about our justice system, as they should. There are countless problems that need fixing, both large and small. Our governments have severely underfunded legal aid, indigenous people are incarcerated at a disproportionate rate, the courts are run with antiquated paper-based technology and millions of Canadians can’t…
 
